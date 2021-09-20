In polls for Texas Governor, how do Beto O’Rourke and Matthew McConaughey compare?

According to Axios, former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke is planning to run for governor of Texas in 2022, but a new survey says that Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has a greater chance of defeating Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

According to Axios, O’Rourke, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will make a formal announcement later this year, citing unnamed “Texas political operators.”

Despite the fact that O’Rourke’s adviser and former House chief of staff, David Wysong, told Axios that no decision had been made, he said, “[O’Rourke] has been making and receiving calls with folks from all over the state.”

In a hypothetical scenario, according to a new survey for the Dallas Morning News, O’Rourke has narrowed the margin with Abbott. Across all political parties, 37% of respondents said they would vote for O’Rourke, while 42% said they would vote for Abbott, 63, and 21% said they would vote for someone else.

Abbott held a 12 percent lead over O’Rourke in July, with 45 percent indicating they would vote for him, 33 percent saying they would vote for O’Rourke, and 22 percent saying they would vote for someone else.

In a recent poll, 18 percent of respondents said O’Rourke was “extremely favorable,” while 16 percent said “somewhat friendly.” Sixteen percent said “neither,” 7% “somewhat unfavorable,” 35% “very unfavorable,” and 8% said “don’t know enough.”

Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa told Axios, “We hope that [O’Rourke] will run.” “We believe he will be our best candidate. We believe he can defeat Abbott because he is weak.”

However, according to the poll, O’Rourke will not be Abbott’s strongest opponent. Matthew McConaughey, 51, has also intimated that he would run for governor of Texas. If the actor decides to run, it’s unclear whose political party he’ll run under.

However, according to a Dallas Morning News poll, McConaughey has a better chance of winning than O’Rourke. In a poll, 44 percent of respondents said they would vote for the Dallas Buyers’ Club and True Detective actor over Abbott, who received only 35 percent of the vote in that scenario.

When asked what attribute McConaughey possesses that makes him worth voting for, 48 percent of his followers said it is his charisma. This is a condensed version of the information.