In Pennsylvania, Trump wants an Arizona-style 2020 election audit.

Donald Trump has joined the chorus of Republicans and conspiracy theorists demanding for an audit of the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania, such to the one held in Arizona.

Following a tour of an audit site in Arizona on Wednesday, Pennsylvania senators Doug Mastriano and Cris Dush, as well as state representative Rob Kauffman, released a statement demanding that the Pennsylvania Senate “move quickly.”

After all of the postal ballots were counted in November, the three congressmen are now seeking for a recount in Pennsylvania, another state Trump lost to President Joe Biden after all of the postal ballots were counted.

Despite the fact that the GOP-led and QAnon-funded audit in Arizona was widely mocked and criticized by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors as turning the state into a “laughing stock,” the GOP-led and QAnon-funded audit was widely ridiculed and criticized by the GOP-led and QAnon-funded audit in Arizona was widely ridiculed and criticized by the GOP-led and QAnon-funded

For weeks, ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona, have been methodically recounted, but no serious evidence of voting fraud has emerged. Because of a conspiracy idea that tens of thousands of ballots were shipped to China, one official overseeing the audit indicated in May that they were looking for evidence of bamboo fibers.

Biden won Arizona by barely 0.3 percentage points in the 2020 election. Conspiracy theorists hope that any evidence of electoral fraud in Arizona will trigger a domino effect, resulting in Trump’s reinstatement as president.

“Great patriots headed by State Senator Doug Mastriano, Senator Cris Dush, and State Representative Rob Kauffman traveled to Maricopa County, Arizona, to study best practices for conducting a complete Forensic Audit of the 2020 General Election,” Trump stated. “The Pennsylvania Senate must now take action.

“Senate President Jake Corman must keep his pledge to his citizens to conduct a thorough forensic investigation. If required, Senator Dave Argall, Chairman of the State Government Committee, must authorize the subpoenas.

“The people of Pennsylvania and the United States of America have a right to know the truth. There is no way the Pennsylvania Senate leadership will ever be re-elected if they do not act!”

Officials in Pennsylvania have denied concerns that any ballots in the presidential election will be recounted.

On Friday, Democratic Governor Tom Wolf tweeted: “It isn’t a “audit” that they are requesting. It’s a taxpayer-funded smear campaign that’s a disgrace to democracy.

“The election in Pennsylvania was free and secure. That’s it. This is a condensed version of the information.