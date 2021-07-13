In order to avoid a special session, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will meet with Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris intend to meet with dozens of Texas lawmakers who have fled the state to escape a special session on new voting restrictions in the coming days. Biden and Harris have spent weeks campaigning for sweeping federal voting rights reforms.

“The Texas bill is part of a coordinated attack on our democracy that is being promoted in statehouses around the country on the same repeatedly disproven lies that led to the assault on our nation’s Capitol on January 6,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday. “The fact is that the Texas proposal would make voting more difficult in a place where voting is already difficult for many.”

Following the 2020 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump has falsely claimed was stolen from him, a wave of voting regulations has swept the country. Trump’s unwillingness to accept the victory and repeated baseless claims that the election had been tainted by fraud encouraged his followers to organize a “stop the steal” demonstration, which culminated in a mob storming the United States Capitol on January 6 to disrupt the election certification process.

The Texas House Democrats are in Washington indefinitely to oppose Governor Greg Abbott’s proposal for a three-week special session by preventing the Republican-controlled Legislature from forming a quorum to debate the proposed voting restrictions. The measure has been justified by Republicans as an attempt to strengthen voting integrity. It would restrict absentee voting and reverse various measures passed by Texas during the coronavirus outbreak, including drive-thru voting, which was popular in areas with substantial minority populations.

When the Democratic lawmakers who fled Austin return to the state, Abbott and other Republican leaders have promised that they will be imprisoned for the ruse.

In an interview with the Texas-based KVUE television station this week, Abbott said, “As soon as they return to the state of Texas, they will be arrested, and they will be cabined within the Texas Capitol until they get their work done.”

More than 50 state legislators chartered private flights to leave the state late Monday night, just hours before the session was scheduled to start. They conducted a press conference in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.