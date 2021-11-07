In Optical Illusion Video Seen 50 Million Times, Kitten Stuck Inside Potato Masher Appears ‘Impaled.’

Cats are notorious for getting into mischief and putting their mythical nine lives on the line. They enjoy exploring and experimenting, whether it’s with a cardboard box or a yoga posture, even if they’re not sure how they’ll get out.

After secretly crawling onto a kitchen counter, a kitten named Augustas managed to become stuck inside a potato mashing.

The kitten’s owner, @macponthetrack, posted a video to her TikTok page, which may be seen here.

It shows the ginger tabby crashing off the counter and rolling around on the floor as he struggles to free himself—and in the weird optical illusion, it appears like a handle is protruding out of his belly.

Augustas had been stabbed, but it was quickly shown that the cat had simply coiled itself around a kitchen item.

“A mashed potato kitten,” says the video, which was posted on Tuesday from an undisclosed location. It has already received 8.5 million likes and has been seen more than 50 million times.

“This is why you don’t climb on the crazy counters,” the kitten’s owner says in the video, attempting to calm her terrified cat. Augustas! Relax and take it easy. You’re in good hands with Mommy. Please bear with me. Oh my God, I have no idea what you did.” She keeps filming the kitten’s amusing position, reaching out a hand to try to remove him from the pots and pans.

Many viewers were taken aback by the image, with JWalshMovies remarking, “Who else believed it passed through the cat?”

Grim Delta made the following comment: “When I first saw the handle, I thought your cat was holding a knife.” “Anyone think he was impaled at first?” wondered Joseph Abell. “My gosh, I thought he was stabbed,” Angela Careful screamed. “I thought it was a knife through the back,” Mallorie continued. Augustas’ owners reacted to inquiries about how she got the masher off in a follow-up video.

“It was actually a lot simpler than it seems!” “It just slid off,” she explained. People begged for a copy of the footage of her rescuing him, but she said she didn’t have one. I was too preoccupied to shoot at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.