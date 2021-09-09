In opposition to the Biden Vaccine Mandate, Marjorie Taylor Greene invokes a Nazi-era medical code.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia fought a coming vaccine mandate, alleging it violated a World War II-era medical code that dealt with medical crimes against humanity.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccination for federal employees and contractors. The idea is to utilize employment as a motivator for individuals to get vaccinated in order to combat the pandemic, but the mandate has sparked criticism for infringing on people’s right to make their own medical decisions.

Greene tweeted ahead of Biden’s signing of the executive order, “We don’t follow orders from fascists in my office,” adding, “Remember the Nuremberg Code Joe?”

The Nuremberg Code established ten guidelines for doctors doing human experimentation. It contains the requirement for freely informed permission, which is aimed to benefit society and eliminate unnecessary suffering.

It arose from the Nuremberg Trials, which held Nazi war criminals accountable. Doctors who conducted medical experiments on detainees in concentration camps were included in this category. Medical experiments frequently resulted in terrible misery and unnecessarily death.

Greene isn’t the first one who has used the Nuremberg Code to argue against vaccine requirements, but it’s been dismissed by many. For starters, it is not a legal requirement in the United States, and specialists dispute the claim, claiming that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is not the same as taking part in a medical trial.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was recently given full approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in people aged 16 and up. Because it was the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive the honor, health officials cautioned that it would lead to additional requirements in the United States because corporations would be less concerned about potential litigation.

Legal experts disagree with Greene's assertion that people have the "freedom to choose whether or not to engage" in immunizations. Although the legality of a president's capacity to establish a nationwide mandate is unclear, experts informed This website that states do have the authority to do so.