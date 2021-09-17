In one month, five guns were seized from a Tennessee school district, and three students were arrested.

According to local news station WKRN, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department recovered the weapons from Metro Nashville Public Schools campuses between August 25 and September 16. In May, the police confiscated one handgun in the district.

Three nine-millimeter handguns were discovered, as well as six semi-automatic firearms.

As a result of the recent trend, one mom informed the outlet that some of her children don’t want to attend to school because they are terrified.

According to Nashville-based television station WZTV, three pupils from the school system were also arrested in the last week for carrying guns to campus.

A high school senior was arrested after reportedly bringing a loaded firearm to Whites Creek High School. According to authorities, the 18-year-old also packed 17 rounds of ammo. The teen explained to the school that he needed the handgun for neighborhood security.

A 16-year-old student was detained the day before for allegedly bringing a loaded.380 semi-automatic pistol onto the Pearl Cohn High School grounds. After receiving a tip, school resource police conducted a search near the football field fence where the teen had presumably abandoned the gun before entering the building. The 11th grader was accused with illegally possessing a firearm on school grounds.

A 17-year-old was also accused with taking a pistol to school last week after a nine-millimeter handgun was allegedly discovered in his rucksack during a random search.

Metro Nashville Public Schools was contacted for comment, but no response was received before publishing.

In Tennessee, a new legislation went into effect earlier this year that allows people 21 and older to carry a pistol openly or hidden without a permit. Gun owners still require a permit to carry their guns in select areas, such as public parks and greenways.

The bill was criticized by Democratic politicians and gun control campaigners, who claimed it would just add to the county’s recent spike in gun crime.

"We've seen an increase in violence, and it's only going to get worse," Tennessee said. "Right now, we're going to have untrained people carrying firearms they don't know how to use."