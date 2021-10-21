In October, a Michigan community became the second to report dangerous lead levels in water.

Another Michigan city has been dealing with high levels of lead in its drinking water supply for less than two weeks.

Officials in Hamtramck, Michigan, issued statistics on Wednesday showing that the city’s lead levels are 17 parts per billion (ppb), exceeding the state’s action limit of 15 ppb. A recent test indicated that the city conducts annual tap water tests, which revealed elevated levels of lead.

“The aim for lead in drinking water is 0 ppb,” Hamtramck stated in a full-length press release, and “there is no safe level of lead in the blood.” The city also plans to give Hamtramck residents free water filters, according to the announcement.

According to the news release, “on October 21, the City of Hamtramck has teamed with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to provide one free water filter with replacement cartridges to Hamtramck households.” “In the next weeks, other distribution events will be arranged and announced.” Lead can also permeate drinking water when it comes into touch with lead-containing surfaces such as pipes, solder, home/building interior plumbing, fittings, and fixtures, according to the news release. Also, residences with lead service lines are more likely to have high lead levels in their drinking water.

In a second press release, Hamtramck City Manager Kathleen Angerer emphasized that she merely wants the inhabitants of Hamtramck to have “safe, clean drinking water.”

“We are urging all of our elected officials, the governor, and the Michigan Legislature to work fast to find a solution to provide financing to Hamtramck and communities like ours for comprehensive lead service line replacement to ensure the safety of our families,” Angerer stated.

The announcement that Hamtramck’s water supply has been polluted by elevated lead levels comes just a week after Benton Harbor, Michigan, reported the same problem.

On October 11, Benton Harbor officials learned that an environmental agency organization had submitted a petition with the Environmental Protection Agency in September to allow clean drinking water to be delivered into the community after high lead levels in the water system were identified in 2018.

