In Oakland, a man was killed while feeding the homeless with his fiancée.

The fiancée of a man slain in a gunshot in Oakland, California, is speaking out about the incident, which occurred while they were feeding the homeless.

“I never imagined he’d die on the street. In an interview with KTVU released Wednesday, Robert Herron’s fiancée, Lisa Chavez, said, “Never.”

Herron, 55, died on August 20 at 9:20 a.m. following several gunshot wounds. Herron was pronounced dead after emergency care workers got on the scene on International Boulevard, according to authorities.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the alleged shooter departed the state. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect, 33-year-old Jamal Taylor, with Herron’s murder on August 24.

According to officials, Taylor had boarded an Amtrak train bound for Chicago after the tragic shooting.

The Amtrak Police Department was informed about the suspect’s multiple pending charges, including a murder warrant, and that he would be arriving at Chicago’s Union Station on the evening of August 24.

Taylor allegedly raced away from authorities when they approached him on the platform. The man then allegedly pulled out a gun and began firing at the policemen, according to authorities. During the shootout, Taylor was hit and taken to the hospital. One Amtrak employee was also hurt and had to go to the hospital.

Taylor died as a result of the incident, according to an Oakland Police Department news release dated August 27.

In an interview with KTVU, Chavez revealed fresh information about her fiancée and the day of the incident.

“Who walks up and shoots a person who is feeding?” she wondered. For the first time since Herron’s death, Chavez said she will continue their weekly practice of feeding the area’s homeless on Friday.

The pair had been dating for 14 years and were going to marry at Disneyland.

“It’s a fairy tale that almost came true, but it will never happen,” she explained.

This year, there has been an upsurge in the number of gunshots in Oakland. The 100th homicide of the year is now being investigated by the Oakland Police Department. Ten individuals have been killed in the last week, according to police head Lerrone Armstrong.

“We can be vocal about certain topics, but I’m not sure why this community can’t be vocal about the loss of 100 lives?” In a press conference on, Armstrong said. This is a condensed version of the information.