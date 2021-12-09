In November, we lost 11 well-known people.

A look back at some of the notable persons that passed away in November.

Virgil Abloh is a 41-year-old fashion designer.

The death of 41-year-old designer Virgil Abloh stunned and saddened the fashion world last month; his death was revealed via Virgil’s Instagram account on November 28.

The skilled and well-liked artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, as well as the founder and CEO of fashion label Off-White, died of a malignancy called cardiac angiosarcoma.

He battled cancer secretly since his diagnosis in 2019, while still working on collections and collaborations. He was a discreet person who sought to focus on his work while avoiding the spotlight.

Abloh was born in Chicago to Ghanaian parents, went to Wisconsin to study civil engineering, and graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a master’s degree in architecture. He formed a creative cooperation with his pal Kanye West soon after graduating.

Louis Vuitton conducted a presentation of Virgil Abloh’s spring-summer 2022 collection in Miami two days following his death. The event “Virgil Was Here” was a tribute to his life and work.

Shannon, his wife, and their two children, Lowe and Grey, survive him.

Glen de Vries is a 49-year-old man.

In October, the American tech entrepreneur and space traveler launched into space alongside Star Trek icon William Shatner on a suborbital mission.

He would die in a plane crash less than a month later, at the age of 49.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, he was a passenger in a single-engine plane that crashed in a rural section of a state park near Lake Kemah, New Jersey.

According to a Blue Origin description of him made before his voyage to space with the business, Glen de Vries started the medical research company Medidata Solutions in 1999, which is the world’s most widely used clinical research platform.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez expressed their “heartbreak” over the “tragic loss” of the “visionary and pioneer” on Twitter.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez expressed their "heartbreak" over the "tragic loss" of the "visionary and pioneer" on Twitter.