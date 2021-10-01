In New York City, a man was attacked by a “vicious, almost evil” Rooster.

After being assaulted by a rooster while strolling down the street in Queens on Thursday, a guy in New York City said he was left bleeding.

The man, Leon Suseran, told NBC New York that he was just heading to catch his bus to work when he felt a peck on his left hand.

“It just kept coming, furious and almost wicked…

He continued, “Blood started streaming, and I was attempting to apply pressure to it, but it just kept charging at me.”

Suseran’s hand was bloodied and gashed in a photo of his injuries shared online by the New York Post. He’s been given a tetanus shot and is on antibiotics, he said.

Residents in the area where the attack occurred said they were aware of the rooster and that it, together with a group of chicks, had caused anxiety. The group has been walking the streets near 169th street in Jamaica, Queens, for years, according to NBC New York.

In June, one of Suseran’s neighbors was bitten on the ankle by the rooster, according to Suseran.

“I’ve heard that kids can’t ride scooters, and that you can’t stroll around freely.” “You have to be wary of a rooster now,” a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told NBC New York.

Another neighbor informed the television station that because of the birds, parents avoid the area with their children.

Suseran said he filed a complaint with the New York City Department of Health following the attack.

“The Health Department has one complaint on file for this address, which we received yesterday [9/30],” a spokesman for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in response to this website’s request for comment. We’ll dispatch an inspector to look into it.”

Keeping roosters is generally illegal under New York City health rules. Eagles, hawks, falcons, owls, vultures, and condors are among the “predatory or huge birds” that include roosters.

A separate Queens neighborhood was tormented earlier this year by another violent animal: a squirrel. Three individuals were bitten by a “potentially disturbed” squirrel in Rego Park, Queens, according to The Guardian in January.

"The squirrel suddenly went up my leg, and I thought to myself, 'it's just a small rodent, how dangerous could this be?'