In New York, a video shows a man punching an elderly woman and stealing a Bible.

A man in New York was caught on camera beating an elderly woman while attempting to steal her handbag and Bible.

The unidentified man yanks the pocketbook from the woman’s hands in the footage, which was released on Twitter by the New York Police Department (NYPD) News account.

DO YOU KNOW THIS GUY? He’s wanted for robbery. The suspect approached a 77-year-old woman in front of 21-12 36 Ave in Quees on 9/12/21 at approximately 12:00 PM, hit her in the face, and then forcibly removed her handbag and bible. Do you have any information? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS for more information. pic.twitter.com/u52FR0lBJH

— NEW YORK POLICE DEPARTMENT (@NYPDnews) September 14, 2021

As the 77-year-old woman struggled to reclaim her handbag from the culprit, he is seen punching her in the face on film. The man then smashed the woman into a parking pay station meter, grabbing her pocketbook in the process.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. local time on Sunday, September 12 near 21-12 36 Avenue in Queens, New York, which is inside the 114th Precinct of the NYPD.

The culprit, who approached the elderly woman while she was strolling down the street, forcibly removed her handbag and Bible after attacking her, according to an NYPD official.

The guy then fled eastbound on 35 Avenue on foot, according to the spokeswoman.

The suspect is shown on the footage wearing a black baseball cap, white sunglasses, gray sweatpants, and a black hoodie with a white design, according to the NYPD.

According to the NYPD, the 77-year-old woman who was attacked received “lacerations to her hands” during the attack. Following the event, she was evaluated by emergency medical service (EMS) personnel, but she “refused further medical assistance.”

“Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTIPS Reward up to $3500,” the NYPD Crime Stoppers Twitter account wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying the attacker.

