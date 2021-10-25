In New Jersey, can Jack Ciattarelli defeat Phil Murphy? According to polls, he now has a chance.

With just over a week until Election Day, recent polling indicates that the race for governor in New Jersey is tightening.

In the November 2 election, incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is vying for re-election against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former member of the New Jersey General Assembly. The only states with regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections this year are New Jersey and Virginia.

Murphy has been leading in polls for several months, with voter surveys from early June showing him with a double-digit advantage over Ciattarelli. That edge has shrunk in recent months, with Emerson College polling data released last week estimating Murphy’s lead in the race might be between 4 and 6 points.

Despite the fact that New Jersey has voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in every election year since 1992—with President Joe Biden winning by nearly 16 points last year—the state has alternated between Republican and Democratic governors, with Republican Chris Christie serving as Murphy’s most recent predecessor for eight years before Murphy was elected to lead the state in 2017. New Jersey voters haven’t opted to re-elect a Democrat in a gubernatorial election in decades, according to The Associated Press.

According to voter registration data released on October 1, New Jersey has more than 1 million more registered Democrats than registered Republicans, but more than 36% of the state’s registered voters are independents. According to an Emerson College poll conducted in mid-October, while just 7% of respondents were unsure which of the two candidates they would vote for, the bulk of those who were indecisive were leaning toward Ciattarelli.

From mid-June to mid-August, Murphy’s advantage in the race was projected to be between 11 and 19 points in surveys taken immediately after Ciattarelli won the GOP primary in New Jersey. Ciattarelli’s lead began to dwindle in September, when a Monmouth University survey put him 13 points behind Murphy. Murphy’s lead in a later poll by the Stockton Polling Institute fell below 10 points, and in the most recent poll by Emerson College, Murphy’s lead was 6 points among likely voters and 4 points among undecided voters leaning toward one candidate or the other. This is a condensed version of the information.