In New Jersey, a flying car crashes into a Wendy’s restaurant, narrowly missing a family.

South Brunswick police have released security camera footage of the horrifying moment an airborne automobile plowed into the side of a New Jersey Wendy’s on Monday. Although the structure was severely destroyed, no significant injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, according to police.

According to authorities, a car traveling southbound on a major highway abruptly exited the road and drove across the turf of a company at 1 p.m. Monday. The automobile then collided with a berm on Wendy’s land, sending it flying. The automobile took off and flew across the parking lot, crashing into the side of a Wendy’s.

During its fall, the vehicle collided with another car waiting in the drive-thru and came dangerously close to hitting a family dining outside. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

The footage was posted on the police department’s Twitter account on Thursday.

“Crash – Crash – Crash – Crash – Crash – Crash The police wrote, “Video shows Monday’s accident at @Wendys, where a vehicle launched over a berm into the restaurant.” The automobile is seen coming over the berm in Angle 1 (Drive-thru). Angle 2 (Front of store) vehicle lands on a table adjacent to a family dining. There were no significant injuries.”

The windows shattered as a result of the collision, throwing shards of glass into the crowded restaurant, according to officials. Although no one was hurt inside, the eatery has been closed pending an investigation.

South Brunswick Chief Raymond Hayducka remarked, “It’s nothing short of a miracle that no one was gravely injured or killed in this crash.” “Despite the fact that it was mid-day, people were dining both inside and outside, and no one was hurt. The structure was destroyed to the point where it could no longer be used, but everyone who was dining was able to leave.”

