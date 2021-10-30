In negotiations, Trump praises moderate Democrats for taking ‘total advantage’ of progressives.

Former President Donald Trump applauded moderate Democrats for “totally exploiting” leftists during discussions over Vice President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better social spending program.

Progressives and moderate Democrats, particularly Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have been at odds for months as they discuss what will be included in the final budget reconciliation proposal and how much it would cost. However, Biden and Democrats look to be close to an agreement, with the original $3.5 trillion proposal reduced to $1.75 trillion.

On Saturday, the former president weighed in on the Democrats’ talks.

“It’s delightful to see the moderate Democrats in the House completely exploit the ultra-liberal Progressives. They promised everything to the Progressives and are now delivering nothing. It’s no surprise that AOC +3 are enraged!” In a statement sent by his spokesperson Liz Harrington, Trump claimed.

"It's delightful to see the moderate Democrats in the House completely exploit the ultra-liberal Progressives. They promised everything to the Progressives and are now delivering nothing. It's no surprise that AOC +3 are enraged!" – Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/YIJd1msC4c Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) (@realLizUSA) (@realLizUSA) (@realLiz 30th of October, 2021 Despite Trump's evaluation, Representative Pramila Jayapal, the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has praised the concept of the White House's plan presented last week. Simultaneously, she has acknowledged that progressives are not getting everything they want.

Jayapal bemoaned the fact that paid leave appeared to have been removed from the bill, but she praised her caucus for other accomplishments.

“We had four other goals, and each of those four priority made it into the law in some form—some not as strong as others, but in some form. So, if you think about it, we have seven or eight priorities out of a possible nine “In a Friday interview with NPR, the Washington Democrat said.

During the lengthy negotiations, progressives and Biden have expressed their displeasure with Manchin and Sinema. Last week, Biden said in a CNN town hall that "every" Democratic senator supports him.