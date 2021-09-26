In Montana, an Amtrak train carrying 150 people derails, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

According to officials, an Amtrak train transporting 150 people from Seattle to Chicago derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

The Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed with about 146 passengers and 16 staff members onboard at around 4 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET), according to Amtrak, which added that the “train consisted of two locomotives and ten cars, with seven of those cars derailing.”

According to the statement, “Amtrak is working with local authorities to remove injured passengers and securely evacuate all other passengers.” “As more information becomes available, Amtrak will disseminate it.”

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were murdered in the incident in a statement to multiple news sites, but declined to comment on the number of those injured.

According to Amanda Frickel, Hill County’s disaster and emergency services coordinator, “far over 50” persons were hurt in the incident. She went on to say, “Everyone who is alive has been extricated from the wreck.”

