In Missouri, demand for COVID vaccines has increased by 50%, with over 350K people signing up for the lottery.

According to a state health official, Missouri’s vaccination rate has increased by about 50% in the last month, and more than 375,000 Missourians have entered the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery program.

The number of immunizations is increasing, according to Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, but Missouri continues to lag behind other states in vaccination rates.

According to Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard, over half of the population has had at least one vaccination, which is nearly ten percentage points lower than the national average. Rural areas have considerably lower vaccination rates, with 14 counties having less than 25% of population immunized.

The first of five lotteries will be held on Friday, according to state officials. In total, 800 adults will win $10,000 cash awards, while 100 children ages 12 to 17 will win $10,000 college savings accounts. The deadline for the first drawing is Wednesday. Only people who have started the immunization process are eligible.

On July 21, Republican Governor Mike Parson unveiled the incentive scheme. Within 24 hours after the announcement, over 120,000 people had signed up.

Meanwhile, the virus’s delta strain continues to cause new and dangerous infections. On Tuesday, the state reported 1,754 new confirmed cases, with a seven-day average of 1,880 new cases, bringing the overall number of cases in the pandemic to 589,733.

There were also 142 new deaths recorded by the state, including one in June and 105 in July that were previously unreported. COVID-19 has already claimed the lives of 9,970 Missourians. Patients are flooding into hospitals across the state, in both large and small towns. Intensive care unit capacity in the state is at 17%.

Vaccination for public employees in Washington, D.C. is required by September 19th.

All local government employees and public school instructors will be required to be completely immunized by September 19 in the nation’s capital.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s policy, which she unveiled on Tuesday, is basically similar to those previously implemented by the federal government and the United States military. Those who choose not to receive the vaccine are required to submit to weekly self-testing.

Teachers in the city’s thriving charter school network, which serves roughly half of D.C. kids, are exempt from the ban. However, the local teachers union and AFL-CIO chapter have approved it.

In Washington, D.C., and elsewhere, virus metrics have risen sharply.