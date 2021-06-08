In Minneapolis, a man was slain while task force officers attempted to make an arrest.

According to the US Marshals, a man was killed after members of a task team commanded by US Marshals discharged their firearms after he allegedly flashed a firearm in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a shot occurred.

According to the US Marshals, members of the task force were seeking to apprehend a man wanted on a state warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The individual, who was sitting in a parked automobile, refused to comply with police and “produced a firearm, resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,” according to the US Marshals.

Members of the task force tried to save his life, but he died at the spot, according to them.

The number of police officers who fired their rifles was unknown.

According to a US Marshals spokeswoman, the task group is led by the US Marshals and consists of various agencies.

Sheriff’s offices from Hennepin, Anoka, and Ramsey counties, as well as the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the Department of Homeland Security, were on the scene at the time of the incident.

A female passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries caused by glass fragments, according to the US Marshals.

There were few other details offered.

Both the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms tweeted that they were responding to the incident to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is being led by the state BCA, according to the Marshals.

The Minneapolis Police Department denied involvement in the incident.

A small throng had assembled in the neighborhood, in a city on edge since the murders of George Floyd, a black man who died last year after being pushed to the ground by Minneapolis cops, and Daunte Wright, a black motorist who was fatally shot by an officer in the adjacent suburb of Brooklyn Park in April.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the killing of Mr Floyd, and three other officers are awaiting trial on charges of aiding and abetting.

