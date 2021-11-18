In Mexico, two Americans were shot and killed outside the district attorney’s office.

Two Americans were shot in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, and Mexican authorities are investigating.

The victims, aged 31 and 61, were assaulted on Wednesday while on their way to the North Zone District Attorney’s Office in the San Antonio neighborhood to review files, according to a news release from the Fiscala General del Estado (state investigation office).

Shortly after the victims parked their car on the Juan Gabriel y Asseraderos Road Axis, the victims were shot.

Their family drove them across the border to El Paso, Texas, for medical treatment, according to authorities. According to the press announcement, they were also treated by Mexican officials.

Their car was described as cherry-colored and new, with Texas license plates. After the incident, the area was sealed off, and nine shell casings were discovered.

Preliminary enquiries led to information about a suspect, according to the agency, but the investigation into the shooting is still underway. There were no further details revealed right away.

We’ve reached out to the El Paso Police Department for comment.

Due of crime and kidnapping, the US State Department is currently advising Americans to reconsider traveling to Chihuahua, the state where Ciudad Juárez is located.

The caution warns that “violent crime and gang activities are widespread.” “Targeted assassinations against members of criminal organizations account for the vast majority of homicides. During daylight hours, criminal organizations fighting for territory have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by US residents and government personnel, such as restaurants and malls.

“In shooting events, bystanders have been hurt or killed. Kidnappings have occurred among US citizens and [lawful permanent residents].” Following nearly two years of lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the land border between the United States and Mexico reopened to non-essential traffic earlier this month.

Even if they are not immune to the coronavirus, Americans can visit the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises Americans to ensure they are fully vaccinated before traveling to Mexico, and to avoid non-essential visits to the country for unvaccinated visitors.

Mexico has been designated as “Level 3,” signifying a “high level” of COVID-19 infection.

On its page about COVID-19 in Mexico, the CDC states, "Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19." "International travel, on the other hand, brings with it new challenges."