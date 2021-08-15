In Memphis, almost 3,000 fake vaccination cards from China were discovered.

On Friday, authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, seized a large consignment of phony vaccination cards arriving from China. According to Fox 8, US Customs and Border Protection officers said the 3,000 or so cards were destined for New Orleans.

The seized cards were described as being of poor quality, with typos, bad Spanish, and unfinished words. There was also no apparent attempt placed into concealing them, with packs of cards not tucked away in larger goods as is typical with contraband.

Following the seizures, Michael Neipert, Area Port Director of Memphis, remarked, “These immunizations are free and available worldwide.” “It is your choice whether or not to accept a vaccine. However, don’t order a fake, waste my officers’ time, breach the law, or misrepresent yourself… However, keep in mind that by ordering a bogus vaxx card, you are wasting my officers’ time, as they are also seizing fentanyl and methamphetamines.”

The FBI warned in a March statement that using the cards is “punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws” owing to their false use of U.S. government insignia and seals.

“Do not buy phony vaccine cards, construct your own vaccine cards, or fill-in blank vaccination record cards with fraudulent information if you did not receive the vaccine,” the FBI says in a statement. “You put yourself and others around you at risk of developing COVID-19 by misrepresenting oneself as vaccinated when accessing schools, mass transit, businesses, gyms, or places of worship.”

Officials have become more concerned about the development of easily obtained counterfeit vaccination cards as the Delta variety continues to destroy most of the United States and many residents remain afraid to get vaccinated. According to recent reports on college students obtaining fraudulent IDs, some websites are selling them for as cheap as $25.

One seller advertised cards for up to $200 on the Telegram instant messaging app, describing them as a defense against the “poisonous” vaccines on offer. Despite widespread skepticism, major public health agencies from throughout the world have deemed the current generation of vaccines to be safe and effective.

A father and son were recently detained in Honolulu when it was discovered that they had utilized fake immunization cards. This is a condensed version of the information.