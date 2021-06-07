In Massachusetts, shop proprietors notice a winning one million dollar lotto scratchcard tossed away by a customer.

Thanks to the goodwill and honesty of the owners of the shop where she bought the ticket, a woman in the United States who unintentionally tossed out a one million dollar (£706,000) lottery ticket was able to collect her rewards.

Lea Rose Fiega purchased the Diamond Millions scratchcard for $30 (£21) in March at a Lucky Stop convenience store near her workplace in Southwick, Massachusetts.

“I was in a rush, on my lunch break, and quickly scratched it and looked at it, and it didn’t appear to be a winner, so I handed it over to them to trash away,” she explained.

