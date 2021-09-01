In Louisiana, over 980K people are still without power. Ida made landfall three days later.

Three days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, almost 980,000 people are still without electricity.

According to a map from PowerOutage.US, 988,394 customers in Louisiana are currently without power out of a total of 2,232,850.

With 199,318 consumers without power, Jefferson County had the highest recorded power outages, according to the map. Over 100,000 people in the counties of New Orleans and St. Tammany are also without electricity.

While hundreds of thousands in Louisiana remain without power, the number of outages reported on Wednesday is down from earlier this week. On Monday, the map revealed that 1,042,398 clients in Louisiana were without electricity.

On Tuesday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stated the city “may see some kind of energy or light in the city come tomorrow night.”

“However, because it is not a realistic expectation, the entire city should not be lit on tomorrow evening,” she continued.

“The first light is a sign of hope, early this morning, as Entergy technicians switch power on for select customers in Eastern New Orleans with generation supplied by the New Orleans Power Station,” Entergy stated in a statement on Wednesday.

“While initial service can be supplied to certain consumers, full restoration will take time due to the considerable damage across the region,” the statement stated. Crews will have to gradually restore additional transmission lines to provide alternative channels for power to enter the region, helping to keep the system stable during the restoration process.”

Aside from Louisiana, PowerOutage.map US’s shows that at least 36,929 people in Mississippi were still without power. Entergy Mississippi announced on Tuesday that it had restored power to around 26,000 customers.

“We now have service to all of our substations as of last night. So far, 60 poles have been broken, 254 wire spans have been downed, 26 cross arms have been destroyed, and 19 transformers have been damaged. Trees over roadways have made restoration and damage assessment difficult,” Entergy Mississippi said on Tuesday.

Ida made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane on the Gulf Coast on Sunday. Heavy rain, high gusts, and flash flooding wreaked havoc on Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

