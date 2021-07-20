In Los Angeles, there are 50 most common jobs.

The top ten occupations in America employ 30.5 million people, or 21% of the total workforce. Without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers, keeping America’s economy going would be impossible. What would the sick do if there were no hospital employees, nurses, or home health aides to help them?

Stacker used data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to build a list of the most prevalent jobs in Los Angeles. As of May 2020, jobs are sorted by total employment. While much has changed since the coronavirus outbreak, the jobs listed here provide a comprehensive picture of the most prominent industries in your area and the number of jobs they support.

Continue reading to learn about the most frequent careers in Los Angeles.

Technicians and mechanics who work in the automotive industry

Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Anaheim, California – 16,320 people employed (2.803 per 1,000 jobs) – Average annual salary: $53,720 (#24 among all metros)

National 620,110 people are employed (4.458 per 1,000 jobs) – Average annual salary: $46,760 – Requirements for entry-level education: Non-degree award from a postsecondary institution – Metropolitan areas with the highest average pay: ($66,060) — Fairbanks, Alaska — California ($64,630): San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward ($64,420) — California-Lexington Park, MD – Job duties include diagnosing, adjusting, repairing, and overhauling automobiles.

Construction trades and extraction employees’ first-line supervisors

Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Anaheim, California – Number of people employed: 17,290 (2.970 per 1,000 jobs) – Average annual salary: $85,950 (#23 among all metros)

National – 614,080 people employed (4.415 per 1,000 jobs) – Average annual salary: $72,990 – High school diploma or similar education is required for entry level positions. – Metropolitan areas with the highest average pay: — California ($107,870): San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara ($103,930) — Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Santa Rosa, California ($100,620) – Job description: Directly supervise and organize construction or extraction personnel’ actions.

Bartenders

Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Anaheim, California – Number of people employed: 17,520 (3.009 per 1,000 jobs) – Average annual salary: $32,730 (#62 among all metros)

National – Number of people employed: 486,720 (3.499 per 1,000 jobs) – Average annual salary: $28,910 – Requirements for entry-level education: There is no formal educational qualification. – Metropolitan areas with the highest average pay: — Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii ($64,630); — Honolulu, Hawaii ($59,960); — Santa Rosa, California ($45,330). – Job duties include mixing and serving drinks to customers. This is a condensed version of the information.