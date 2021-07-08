In less than a month, Val Deming’s campaign to unseat Marco Rubio raised more than $4 million.

Val Demings, a Florida congresswoman, announced on Thursday that she has raised more than $4.6 million in her Senate campaign since announcing her candidacy in early June.

According to a press release, Demings ended the second quarter of 2021 with over $3 million in cash on hand in her bid to replace incumbent Florida Senator Marco Rubio in 2022.

Demings, a Democrat from Florida’s 10th Congressional District, raised $1 million on June 9, the first day of her candidacy. Her campaign claims she raised $2.9 million in 21 days from 113,000 grassroots donors who paid an average of $26 per online donation.

“I have been overwhelmed and honored by the outpouring of support from across Florida and around the country,” Demings said in a statement included in the news release regarding the money her campaign has earned.

Demings stated, “Florida voters and the American people clearly understand what’s at stake in this U.S. Senate election.” “As a 27-year police officer and member of Congress, I will always prioritize Florida and public service over politics. Florida deserves a US Senator with the bravery and commitment to fight for us in the toughest of battles. We will have the grassroots momentum we need to win in 2022, based on the strong support we have garnered in such a short period of time.”

Demings is usually regarded as the most high-profile opponent to Rubio. She was originally elected to Congress in 2016, and during the first impeachment hearing against former President Donald Trump, she rose to global prominence as one of the Democratic House impeachment managers. She was also a finalist for Vice President Kamala Harris to be President Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020 before he chose Vice President Joe Biden.

She launched her candidacy for the Senate in a video address that focused on her background. “When you grow up poor, Black, and female in the South, you have to have confidence in development and opportunity,” she stated in the video. My mother worked as a maid and my father as a janitor. “Never tire of doing good, never tire,” she remarked.

