In less than 24 hours, a dog abandoned in a heartbreaking video finds a new adoptive family.

The owners of a dog were caught on tape abandoning it by the side of the road. A new family adopted the video less than 24 hours after it first aired on local television.

Horizon City, Texas produced the video. According to KTSM, the video was recorded by a woman named Joy Dominguez while she was in the area conducting another errand.

A roughly teenaged male dressed in sneakers, white shorts, and a t-shirt exits the passenger side door of a silver Jeep SUV in Dominguez’s footage. As the dog rests on the side of the road, the youngster untangles its leash.

As the boy re-enters the vehicle, the dog wanders briefly onto the field near the road’s shoulder. After that, the vehicle pulls away, and the dog chases after it. As the automobile races away, the dog dashes into the middle of the street.

The animal cruelty unit of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation to find the family who abandoned the dog. Abandoning an animal is a class A misdemeanor. If found guilty, offenders could face up to a year in county jail or a $4,000 fine.

“I’m not sure how those people could get in that car, see the dog chasing behind them in the mirror, and then drive away. Ronald Comeau, an El Paso animal rescuer, told KDBC-TV, “I don’t see how you could do that as a human being.”

A local veterinarian inspected the abandoned Husky and determined that it was in good health. The dog was subsequently placed in the care of a local animal rescue organization.

When the Clappsaddle family viewed the video, they quickly contacted local officials to inquire about adopting the dog. The dog has since been dubbed “Nanook,” after a character from the 1987 film The Lost Boys, according to The El Paso Times.

Maddie Clappsaddle told the aforementioned TV station, “When I viewed the footage and saw him rush after the car, it just broke my heart.” “However, now that he’s out and about and joyful, I’m quite glad and excited.”

Nanook, according to Clappsaddle, feels like the “missing piece” in her family. This is a condensed version of the information.