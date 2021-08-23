In Las Vegas, a woman gets her dog ‘tattooed,’ prompting calls for animal abuse.

After exposing the technique online, a woman who had her dog “tattooed” in Las Vegas has received threats of animal abuse.

Susan, the dog’s owner, uploaded a video to her TikTok account, @gusgusinthecity, where she chronicles the exploits of her French bulldogs.

Susan and Gus Gus, both from San Francisco, were on vacation in Sin City when she stated that a barber had requested for a memento for the dog.

Susan captioned the video, “My dog traveled to Vegas.” Susan also has a dog named Marty. He requested a tattoo from a well-known barber. My dog decided on a mother’s tattoo. It lasted a total of two years. “How do you feel about it?”

It shows the dog’s behind being shaved with a classic human inking—the word mom in a heart. The video, which was published earlier this month and has over 15 million views, may be viewed here.

“The tale behind my dog’s tattoo,” Susan captioned the video. An Instagram post from August 21, 2019, shows Gus Gus being shaved, perhaps proving it happened a few years ago.

“What occurs in Vegas after too many pawgaritas,” the caption read. Thanks to the legendary barber @robtheoriginal for this fantastic fur tattoo—don’t worry, my fur will regrow!”

Recent social media photos suggest that the pattern has been visible for a few years, with Susan admitting that she has “no idea” why it has persisted so long.

Rob The Original’s Instagram profile features photos of him cutting patterns into a horse and creating intricate drawings on scalps. Susan was chastised for getting the delicate shaving on her pet, despite Gus Gus’ hairdo’s endurance and accuracy.

Many individuals commented on the video, alleging it was animal torture. “I think that’s just unnecessary, even if it doesn’t damage the dog,” Fur Wolf wrote. It’s pointless to do it as well.”

“I think it’s ridiculous that [you]are making this animal stressed out,” Milu remarked. “Sometimes I think certain people shouldn’t have animals.”

“This is injurious to the dog. Dani pondered the hashtag #endanimalabuse.

"I think you need to start treating your," Dommag1 said.