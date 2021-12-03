In L.A.’s Oldest Graveyard, a man believes he discovered a ‘Mummy’ within a tree.

After discovering a curious box wrapped up within a tree at L.A.’s oldest graveyard, a guy believes he discovered a “mummy.”

Tarpit, the man, was wandering through the Evergreen Memorial Park and Cemetery, which was founded in 1877.

The musician posted a video to his TikTok profile of him coming across a downed tree.

He stated, ” “Look what I discovered, okay, so they cut down this tree in the cemetery. I’m here gathering sticks and woodchips for my kiln. This is L.A.’s oldest cemetery.” He zooms in on the ground and films what looks to be a wooden box bound with what appears to be twine, one side of which is loose after years of decay.

“What is this?” he asks, filming with one hand while unwrapping the box with the other.

The tarpit goes on: “We’re not going to open part two right now. I see something in there, but it appears to be quite disgusting. Is that a mummy? It’s completely wrapped up.” A small figurine-like thing looks to have been securely wrapped with string or thread within the box.

He declares: “Okay, I’ve seen everything I needed to see. It’s a small package wrapped in string. And, don’t you think we’re going to put it to rest?” Tarpit returned everything to its original location and covered it with wood.

The video, which was posted last week, has received over 200,000 views and can be viewed here.

He added the on-screen phrase “mummy,” as well as the hashtags #mummy #graveyard #horror and #cursed, to underline what he felt he found.

The video received a lot of attention, with some people speculating that what he saw was a fetus.

#mummy #graveyard #fyp #horror #cursed @tarpit_ Tarpit’s original sound According to Christina Breen, “That is what people used to do with miscarried kids. They’d tie them up and hang them from trees. I’m very confident that’s what you discovered.” “Perhaps a fetus,” Lil Walt acknowledged. “When you go for a dog walk and bring home a fetal spirit,” Shelby Lynn Gruhn said. “I believe it’s a baby,” Adreena reasoned. “It’s either a small pet or a miscarried fetus,” Dayan Marquina stated.

In. This is a condensed version of the information.