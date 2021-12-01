In Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee, a preliminary injunction has been issued blocking Biden’s federal vaccine mandate.

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal government contractors and subcontractors was temporarily halted in three states by a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge in Kentucky on Tuesday.

Kentucky’s Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed the complaint, which was joined by the attorneys general of Tennessee and Ohio. According to The Associated Press, the decision was reached by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove.

Employees of federal contractors would be required to be completely vaccinated against COVID by January 4 under the rule.

In his judgement, Van Tatenhove stated, “The question posed here is narrow.” “Can the president use his congressionally assigned authority to regulate government procurement of goods and services to compel federal contractors and subcontractors to provide vaccines to their employees?” The answer to that question is almost certainly no.” The demand is “unlawful and unconstitutional,” according to the lawsuit, which alleges Biden lacks the authority to impose such obligations on federal contractors.

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement, “This is not about vaccines, it’s about mandates.” “The judge’s judgment plainly acknowledges that, and we’ve always maintained that the president has no authority to force these mandates on the people.” The decision comes after a difficult few days for Biden’s vaccine mandates, with Van Tatenhove’s decision becoming the third since Monday morning to halt one of the multiple mandates currently being challenged in courts throughout the country.

According to CNN, two judges in Louisiana and Missouri have blocked the administration’s healthcare mandates in dozens of states.

Both verdicts, as well as the court decision earlier this month that prohibited the mandate of vaccination or testing for enterprises with more than 100 employees, are expected to be appealed by the Biden administration.

According to CNN, the administration said in a court filing that delaying the Standard would “likely cost many lives per day, in addition to large numbers of hospitalizations, other serious health effects, and tremendous expenses” in a court filing asking the 6th Circuit to reinstate the vaccination-or-testing mandate.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

"This is a major finding because it allows Kentuckians who contract with or work for the federal government instant relief from the federal government's vaccine obligation."