In Kentucky, an heirloom has been lost. Tornado Reunited With Family After Being Found on Windshield 130 Miles Away

An intact family treasure lost in the midst of the tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky on Friday was located 130 miles distant in Indiana. It’s on its way home, thanks to the power of social media.

Katie Posten found an approximately 80-year-old family portrait stuck to her car window, which was unexpected enough, let alone the fact that it had come from a tornado-damaged home.

Tornadoes ripped through the state of Kentucky on Friday, December 10, killing at least 80 people and wrecking homes and businesses.

Posten had assumed it was a message hidden into her car at first: “Peeled it off the car.” “It was really wet when I flipped it over and thought, ‘Oh my goodness,'” she told WTHR.

“When I first discovered the photo, I was quite upset and overwhelmed because it was as if I knew right away that it had to have come from someone’s home that had been destroyed.”

The photograph depicted a woman holding a kid and was dated 1942 on the back, with the names Gertie and JD Swatzell written on it.

The snapshot was the only object that made it to Posten’s house, as if by magic—”no tree limbs, no shingles, nothing like that,” she told CNN. “It’s quite extraordinary.” When I got out of my car in New Albany, IN, this photo was stuck to the window. Almost certainly from a residence damaged by the tornado that blasted across Kentucky late last night. I’m hoping to track down its owners. It appears to say: Gertie Swatzell and JD Swatzell 1942 – please RT pic.twitter.com/juoCYNAS3o December 11, 2021 — Katie Posten (@katieposten) In an attempt to reunite the missing photograph with its family, Posten went to social media. “This is a rare find. This is a valuable item that must be returned, and regardless of what happened to that family overnight, someone needs it back, and the internet enjoys solving mysteries. So I’m just going to let the internet do its thing,” she told WTHR.

