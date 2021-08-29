In Kabul evacuations, Ben Sasse accuses Biden of relying on Taliban safety assurances.

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) accused President Joe Biden of relying on Taliban security promises to allow unfettered travel after US forces leave Afghanistan, calling the decision “dumb” and “disgusting.”

Sasse, speaking on ABC News’ This Week Sunday, chastised the Biden administration for failing to have a strategy in place to complete the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline.

“Clearly, there isn’t a plan in place. There was no plan in place. “Basically, their goal has been cheerful talk,” he remarked.

The Nebraska senator went on to criticize an earlier ABC News interview with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in which Blinken claimed private and public assurances from Taliban leadership that free travel would be allowed once U.S. troops left Afghanistan.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, responds to Secretary of State Blinken’s interview with @MarthaRaddatz about efforts to evacuate Afghan friends and Americans: “Clearly, there isn’t a plan in place. There was no plan in place. Their strategy has mostly consisted of cheerful talk.” https://t.co/X5tcU51pVd pic.twitter.com/HTPWHDverK

August 29, 2021 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC)

“That interview was abhorrent, and the American people have every right to be outraged…

People have died and will die as a result of President Biden’s reliance on “happy words” rather than reality. They chose the Taliban to provide security outside the airport’s perimeter, and they gave them a list of American citizens and close allies who had fought alongside us. They sent the lists over to the Taliban, believing they could trust them. Sasse stated, “It was ridiculous then, and it’s insane now.”

“Their strategy appears to be, ‘Let’s rely on the Taliban,’ since the Taliban is concerned about what the rest of the world thinks of them…

He went on to say, “It was a horrible revelation of yet another lack of forethought.”

Sasse, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has been a vocal opponent of Vice President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan. He has encouraged the president to keep soldiers in the nation over Tuesday’s deadline in order to ensure that American citizens who wish to leave are securely evacuated.

His remarks follow the State Department’s announcement on Saturday that approximately 350 American citizens wishing to leave Afghanistan remain in the country. Approximately 5,400 Americans have done so thus far. This is a condensed version of the information.