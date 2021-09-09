In just three minutes, a New Jersey man captured Hurricane Ida’s destructive power.

After a New Jersey resident filmed Hurricane Ida devastating his neighborhood in three minutes, he was able to document precisely how rapidly the hurricane produced destruction.

Despite the fact that the category 4 hurricane was weakened to a tropical storm by the time it made landfall on the east coast, it caused significant flash flooding, knocked out electricity, and demolished structures.

According to NASA, at least 27 people have perished in the Garden State alone as a result of Hurricane Ida’s trail of destruction last week. Ida is thought to be the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the continental United States.

Its devastation was captured in a video shot by a New Jersey man who witnessed the storm damage his and surrounding homes in a matter of minutes.

Mark Kobylinski of Mullica Hill, one of the state’s hardest-hit areas, posted a video to his Facebook page that has been viewed over 27,000 times. You can see it here.

It begins with Kobylinski, who looks to be alone with his dog and recording from his outdoor deck as heavy gusts are heard.

As the wind picks up, he retreats inside, saying, “Sounds like a freight train.” When he learns the storm is approaching, he gathers his dog and heads to the basement for protection.

As the wind picks up, he opens the door a crack before slamming it shut and repeating “holy s” and “holy f” as the sound of his home being torn apart rises above him.

As Kobylinski continues to swear in amazement, the lights go out and an alarm sounds. As he emerges from the basement to assess the damage, the storm passes almost as fast as it began.

His home, which is now without power, is littered with shattered glass and trash, as several of his windows have been blasted out. When he glances out the window at his neighborhood, however, he is unprepared for what he sees, with a house opposite him missing the most of its roof and upper story.

The roadway and front lawns are littered with construction materials and limbs, and he. This is a condensed version of the information.