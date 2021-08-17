In just seven days, 75% of Florida hospitals might face critical staffing shortages.

According to a study of hospitals conducted by the Florida Hospital Association, 75% of Florida’s hospitals are likely to experience serious staffing shortages in the next seven days (FHA).

The current forecast is up 8.7% from last week, demonstrating how the rising number of coronavirus cases across the state is wreaking havoc on the state’s hospital systems.

Only 14.2 percent of inpatient beds were available as of Tuesday, with 29 percent of Florida hospitals projected to expand into non-care areas to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

In a press release, FHA President and CEO Mary Mayhew stated, “There can be no doubt that many Florida hospitals are stretched to their extreme limits.”

“While hospitalizations continue to rise, three out of four Florida hospitals foresee severe staff shortages in the coming seven days, up nearly 10% from last week, and half of our hospitals will no longer accept transfer patients from other facilities,” she stated.

The study, which was performed on Monday, included responses from 83 percent of Florida’s acute care hospital beds.

According to the most recent data, Florida’s hospitals are still experiencing capacity issues as the virus’s Delta version spreads across the state and around 40% of the state’s population remains unvaccinated.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida accounted for 19.1 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the country as of Monday, while having just 6.5 percent of the country’s population.

The current spike in coronavirus cases sparked by the highly transmissible Delta strain has been particularly severe on Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the mounting problem at Florida’s hospitals on Monday, saying that lowering admissions must be the state’s “top priority.” However, the governor has resisted requests to enact mask laws and other safety measures to aid in the containment of the outbreak in Florida.

After eliminating all existing COVID-19 limitations, DeSantis permanently prohibited local officials from imposing new ones in May. In July, he signed an executive order prohibiting Florida schools from requiring students to wear masks.

Since then, the state has had the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations among youngsters in the US. More than 8,000 kids and school employees have been evacuated due to a probable outbreak in Hillsborough County. This is a condensed version of the information.