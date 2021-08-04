In just one month, the average COVID case in Florida has increased by 800%.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida has increased by a substantial percentage over the last month, as the state has seen an increase in new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Florida had a seven-day average of 17,024 new cases as of August 1, up from a far lower figure just a month ago.

The seven-day average number of cases in Florida was 1,839 on July 1, an increase of over 800 percent over the previous month.

Over the last month, Florida has continued to witness an increase in new COVID-19 cases, breaking many milestones set earlier in the pandemic. On Friday, Florida reported 21,683 new COVID-19 cases, the greatest number in a single day since the pandemic began.

In addition, the state recently reported a new high of 11,515 COVID-19 hospitalizations, breaking the previous high of 10,207 set earlier this month. COVID-19 patients occupy roughly 23% of all hospital beds in Florida, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, the highest percentage in the US.

Florida and Texas now account for at least one-third of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to White House Pandemic Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

Despite the increased number of new cases and the COVID-19 Delta variation, health officials have continued to emphasize the importance of immunizations, although Florida is one of many states where fewer than half of the population has received all of the vaccines.

According to the CDC, roughly 58.4 percent of Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 49.1 percent being fully vaccinated.

Other states have witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases, forcing elected authorities to reimpose mitigating measures such as mask laws, but Governor Ron DeSantis has steadfastly opposed such a step in Florida.

DeSantis already signed an executive order preventing local governments in the state from enforcing mask mandates or requesting proof of vaccination, and he recently stated that the state had no intentions to shut down again during a press conference.

On Tuesday, DeSantis stated, "We are not shutting down."