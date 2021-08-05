In June, Portland saw the highest number of heat-related deaths in Oregon in 20 years.

As a result of the Pacific Northwest’s massive heat wave, Portland had more heat-related deaths in June than the entire state of Oregon in the previous 20 years, according to the Associated Press.

Temperatures in the city reached as high as 116 degrees Fahrenheit for many days in June, and those without air conditioning or unable to leave their houses were victims of the intense heat. Officials in Oregon recorded 83 heat-related deaths in total, but the precise number is unknown since 33 more deaths are being investigated as possible heat-related deaths.

“The truly essential and complicated fact is that locations that are presently hot — and will become hotter — have already adapted. They have air conditioning, and their homes are designed to allow wind to flow through,” said Alan Barreca, an associate professor in the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“The Pacific Northwest is definitely not used to those temperatures, and as a result, they’re more vulnerable,” Barreca noted.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Karen Colby hoped that with a little support from her neighbor, who dribbled cold water on her head and came by every hour to put frozen towels around her neck, she could make it through the extraordinary heat wave.

Colby stopped responding to inquiries and couldn’t move from her recliner to her walker when the temperature in her tiny fifth-floor studio reached 107 degrees. Colby, 74, was hospitalized for ten days due to heatstroke after a friend called an ambulance.

“We had just recovered from the coronavirus and were on lockdown. Colby’s longtime friend Joel Aslin, who lives in the same apartment complex for low-income Portland residents who have a disability or are over 62, described the situation as “essentially in jail.”

“We did everything right, and she survived—until we had that stupid heat wave, which nearly killed her,” Aslin explained.

The region’s most vulnerable were killed silently by the record-breaking heat that swept through cities from Portland to Vancouver, British Columbia, at the end of June. They couldn’t leave their houses, afford air conditioning, or get a ride to public cooling centers.

In Portland, consecutive days with temperatures as high as 116 degrees created a year of folly.