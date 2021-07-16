In June, New Jersey approached $400 million in sports betting revenue, up 20% from the previous year.

According to the Associated Press, money earned from gamblers in casinos and sports betting in New Jersey totalled roughly $393 million in June of this year, up 20% from June of 2019.

Casinos in Atlantic City took in $345 million, nearly four times the amount gained in June 2020, when COVID-19 compelled the gambling meccas to close their doors. In June of this year, casinos and racetracks took home only $278 million.

Since most casinos reopened around the beginning of July 2020, year-to-year comparisons will once again be acceptable this August, according to the Associated Press. June is the busiest and most profitable month for casinos, as well as the start of the summer season, therefore people in the sector are looking forward to the June report.

“In comparison to the good results of 2019, (revenue) growth has topped 20% for three consecutive months,” said James Plousis, head of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission. “I’ve witnessed firsthand that tourism in Atlantic City is increasing, that visitors are delighted to be returning, and that the summer season is off to a good start.”

“The removal of COVID restrictions and the return to routine bode well for us as we unveil our revamped casino floor renovations at the end of June,” said Terry Glebocki, CEO of the Ocean Casino Resort.

Borgata came in first with $97.7 million in revenue, followed by Hard Rock ($41.6 million), Tropicana ($27.4 million), Ocean ($26.6 million), Harrah’s ($21.3 million), Caesars ($20.3), Resorts ($13.9 million), Golden Nugget ($12.2), and Bally’s ($11.6).

Resorts Digital took home $35.5 million, Golden Nugget Online $27.6 million, and Caesars Interactive NJ $9.3 million in the internet-only category.

In June, New Jersey gamblers wagered $766 million on sports. The casinos and racetracks pocketed $71.2 million after paying winning bets and expenses.

The Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, New Jersey, won $44.5 million; Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey, won $2.5 million; and Freehold Raceway, which has yet to significantly expand its sports betting program, won. This is a condensed version of the information.