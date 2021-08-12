In July, Ron DeSantis raised more than $4 million, more than eight times the next closest challenger.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to officially join the 2022 gubernatorial contest, yet he has already raised much more money than his top two Democratic opponents.

According to campaign finance documents, Friends of Ron DeSantis, a political action committee supporting DeSantis, raised more than $4 million in July. DeSantis raised eight times as much as Representative Charlie Crist and twelve times as much as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s lone statewide elected Democrat.

DeSantis’ PAC received contributions from every state in the US, but Crist’s received donations mostly from six states and Fried’s from approximately ten.

DeSantis is a front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, though he hasn’t declared whether he plans to run. Any presidential dreams he may have could be jeopardized if former President Donald Trump decides to run, as many Republicans are wary of taking on the party’s frontrunner for the nomination.

DeSantis hasn’t yet indicated he’ll compete for reelection in the 2022 gubernatorial election in Florida, but his PAC’s fundraising puts him in a strong financial position if he does.

Friends of Ron DeSantis has raised more than $90 million and spent only $42 million since his initial race for governor in 2018, according to campaign finance reports. That would give him a $50 million war chest to launch his campaign, on top of whatever he might raise as an independent candidate.

During the epidemic, Florida’s governor defied calls to shut down, and he’s become even more averse to implementing public health measures in the wake of the current outbreak. It made him a target of the Biden administration and a target of national criticism.

Crist told supporters at a campaign appearance that he would handle the pandemic “differently” than DeSantis. He chastised DeSantis for failing to do enough to convince Floridians to be vaccinated or wear masks inside, and for threatening to remove funds from school districts that require masks.

DeSantis has defended his approach to the COVID-19 outbreak, positioning himself as a supporter of parents’ right to choose whether or not their children wear masks and individual liberty. Many people urged the governor to enact mask laws similar to those in Florida. This is a condensed version of the information.