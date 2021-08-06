In July, hourly wages increased by 4% compared to the same month in 2020, as 261K people returned to work.

According to the Associated Press, hourly salaries in the United States increased by 4% in July compared to the same month in 2020, as 261,000 individuals returned to work as the economy recovered from last year’s COVID-19 pandemic recession.

In July alone, companies added 943,000 jobs, bringing the jobless rate down to 5.4 percent. With 327,000 new jobs, the hotel and restaurant industry accounted for a major percentage of the new jobs. More than 22 million jobs were lost between March and April 2020, although approximately 17 million have since been regained.

In a study paper, Leslie Preston, a senior economist at TD Economics, stated, “If the pace of hiring over the last three months continues, all jobs lost due to the pandemic would be restored in seven months.” “However, the pace is expected to slow slightly, and the risk of the delta variation looms.”

The hiring boosts in July are just another indicator that the US economy is still bouncing back from last year’s closure with remarkable vigor.

The July figures surpassed experts’ expectations of more than 860,000 new jobs. The Labor Department also corrected its May and June job numbers, adding 119,000 new jobs.

The Delta variety, on the other hand, is posing a significant danger to the economy and job market. The Labor Department began collecting data for the study in mid-July, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed direction last week, recommending that even those who have been vaccinated begin wearing masks indoors in areas where the Delta strain is driving up infection rates.

Hotels and restaurants, which were severely impacted by the pandemic, are now fully operational and generating brisk business.

Businesses have upped wages as they struggle to hire labor as customers return: Last month, average hourly earnings increased from a year ago, which is particularly impressive given how many of the new employment were in the low-wage leisure and hospitality industry.

The number of persons who said they had jobs increased by one million, the largest since October, lowering the unemployment rate to 5.9% from 5.9% in June. In July, 261,000 people returned to the labor market, buoyed by their hopes.

