In July, auto factories pushed US industrial production higher than expected.

According to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday, auto assembly lines in the United States continued to operate last month, increasing industrial production over experts’ projections.

Despite continuing to face a global scarcity of critical semiconductors, automakers have delayed or canceled their annual July manufacturing shutdowns, according to the Fed.

This contributed to a 0.9 percent increase in industrial output last month, which was higher than economists expected and considerably above June’s 0.2 percent increase.

According to the study, manufacturing output increased by 1.4 percent, with an 11.2 percent increase in the motor vehicles and parts sector accounting for nearly half of the increase.

Despite the gains, the Fed stated that motor vehicle manufacturing was roughly 3.5 percentage points below its peak in January.

Mining output increased by 1.2 percent, while utilities output decreased by 2.1 percent.

Industrial production was increasing at a “solid pace,” according to Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, though he cautioned that the auto industry was unpredictable, and the decline in utilities was weather-related.

“The global manufacturing recovery is slowing, and survey evidence suggests that the United States is not immune,” he wrote in a study.

According to the Fed, US industrial production was 6.6 percent higher in July 2020 than in July 2020, when the country was subject to widespread Covid-19 limitations.

It was, however, 0.2 percent lower than the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.

According to Oxford Economics’ Oren Klachkin, “there’s still plenty of activity in the pipeline that hasn’t been released.”

“We anticipate supply chain and employment problems to ease over time, but the Delta variation might exacerbate those headwinds.”