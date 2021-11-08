In January, Pennsylvania lifted the school mask mandate, allowing school districts to make their own decisions.

In Pennsylvania, school districts will amend or eliminate mask mandates in January.

Governor Tom Wolf stated on Monday that he expects local school officials to make the choice on masks.

The news comes just days after COVID-19 authorities informed federal regulators that immunizations for young children have been approved.

The Wolf administration, in collaboration with the state health secretary, issued an order requiring students, staff, and visitors at K-12 schools to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status at the start of the school year. Wolf changed his mind after public outcry, saying he’d leave it up to the district officials to decide. He reiterated the original directive after most of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts failed to apply their own mask mandates.

“Now, we are in a different situation than we were in September,” Wolf said in a statement posted by his office. “It is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”

In a letter to school districts, Pennsylvania Education Secretary Noe Ortega stated that his department will give “clarifying guidelines” in the coming weeks.

On Monday in the Capitol, House Education Chair Curt Sonney said Wolf’s decision was “about time,” and House Republican caucus spokesperson Jason Gottesman said local control over masks should be permitted immediately.

Before the mandate, Gottesman noted, local decision-making was contentious but fruitful.

“Today’s decision would have the terrible effect of pushing these local elected officials, many of whom are new to office, into the difficult situation of having to re-argue these already-made choices,” Gottesman added.

When the statewide rule is abolished, Leonard Rich, superintendent of the Laurel School District in Lawrence County, says his district will make masking optional. Even though mask use among children has been inconsistent, he claimed coronavirus cases in his tiny area have remained low.

“I believe that schools will swiftly abandon these rules, and that January 17 is roughly five months too late to revert to a local decision,” he said.

According to two pending cases, the Wolf government lacked the legal authority to implement the mask obligation. Parents claim the masks interfere with their children’s breathing and are among the plaintiffs, which include the state Senate’s top leader, President Pro Tempore Jake Corman. This is a condensed version of the information.