In its 116-year history, the Washington Zoo has welcomed its first baby armadillo.

Vespa and Scooter, two southern three-banded armadillos at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, gave birth to a female youngster in late October. The armadillo pup is the first to be born at the zoo since it opened in 1905.

Mother Vespa was monitored by zookeepers around the clock in the days leading up to her delivery, and both mother and baby have been kept under constant surveillance since then.

The couple is being kept hidden for the time being as the two-week-old puppy bonds with her mother, but once she is old enough, visitors will be able to view her.

The puppy is just just starting to open her eyes at the moment. Dr. Karen Wolf, the head veterinarian, described her as “a healthy and perfect tiny clone of her parents.”

Southern three-banded armadillos are often born looking like little adults, and litters usually only include one pup.

Vespa the armadillo was apparently open to zookeepers’ assistance during her pregnancy, letting ultrasounds and anyone to feel her tummy.

“Throughout her pregnancy, Vespa was trained to enable us to give her voluntary ultrasounds,” assistant curator Maureen O’Keefe explained, adding that she “even allowed us feel her belly without curling up in a ball, allowing us to provide her the care she required.”

“Vespa is a natural when it comes to parenting and caring for her puppy,” O’Keefe added.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species lists the southern three-banded armadillo as “near threatened,” with the species in “severe decline” due to widespread habitat degradation.

According to the IUCN, the species is on the verge of being classified as “vulnerable.”

Scooter and Vespa were recommended for breeding under the Species Survival Plan (SSP) for southern three-banded armadillos, and the pup was born as a result.

Before making a proposal, the SSP considers the genetic makeup of each parent in order to ensure that armadillos in North American zoos are diverse.

The southern three-banded armadillo is the only armadillo species that can roll into a ball, unlike other armadillo species. They also don't dig burrows like most other species.