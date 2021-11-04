In Indiana, a teen was shot and killed during trick-or-treating.

On Sunday, a 13-year-old kid was killed and another youngster was injured while trick-or-treating in Indiana.

Thomas DeLaCruz Jr., of East Chicago, was just 13 years old at the time. According to The Times of Midwest Indiana, his mother Jasmine Anderson hailed him as “the best son in the world.”

At around 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, he and his unnamed companion were trick-or-treating in the city of Hammond when several males opened fire on their group.

According to Lake Criminal Court records, the incident occurred on the 3600 block of 167th Street.

One of the trick-or-treaters told police that 30 to 45 minutes before to the event, he had spoken with a male. According to court records, the man “threatening to grab a.38 and shoot them.”

Desmond Crews, a 23-year-old Gary man, was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday. In relation to the charges, he has yet to enter a plea.

According to court papers, Crews was apprehended by a Hammond police officer after the parent of one of the trick-or-treaters began chasing him away from the scene.

Other potential suspects are still being investigated, according to police.

The Hammond Police Department has been contacted by Washington Newsday for more information.

Her son, Anderson told The Times of Midwest Indiana, “was trick-or-treating with his aunt, walking with a group of children. And then there was that idiotic, sick person who decided to shoot at children.

“He was the best brother, cousin, and friend anyone could ask for. He was cheerful, he danced, and he was a kid.

“He adored his games, his football, his mother, and his father. We were a very family-oriented group.” Her kid went trick-or-treating in Hammond’s Hessville neighborhood, where his grandmother had lived for over 15 years, she said.

According to the court filings, the trick-or-treaters saw a silver automobile with five or six people inside. The youngsters looked to be looking at the people in the automobile.

According to court records, the man who had threatened to shoot them got out of the silver sedan, while another passenger took a “shooting stance.” Gunshots rang out as one of the youngsters ordered his friends to flee.

Crews had been observed fleeing with a gun before he was apprehended.