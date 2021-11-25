In his Thanksgiving message, Trump promises a “wonderful future.”

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump issued a formal message marking Thanksgiving, promising a “great future ahead.”

Trump, who was president from January 2017 to January 2021, continues to allege that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in President Joe Biden’s favor. Despite the fact that many of his previous official remarks have continued to promote that conspiracy theory or target his political opponents, his Thanksgiving message was more upbeat. It did, however, imply that the country was on the wrong course.

“It’s a fascinating period in our country, but don’t worry—we’ll be great again—and we’ll do it together.” We will never let America fail, and we will never let it go in the wrong path. There are far too many generations of brilliance relying on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a bright future awaits!” the former president stated in the statement, which his spokesman Liz Harrington shared on Twitter.

NEW!

“A very exciting period in our country,” said President Donald J. Trump, “but don’t worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together.” We will never let America fail, and we will never let it go in the wrong path. There are far too many generations… pic.twitter.com/JXeCtRoRUh November 25, 2021 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) On Thursday, Biden sent out a Thanksgiving message via video, in which he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, sent their best wishes to the American people.

“Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, everyone.” The president stated, “This is always a special time in America, but the blessings of Thanksgiving are especially important this year.”

“After being separated last year, we have a greater appreciation for those little moments we can’t plan or mimic,” Jill Biden said.

“You make us so proud to serve as your president and first lady every day,” said the president. “Happy Thanksgiving from the Biden family to yours!” God bless you and keep our warriors and their families safe.” To your family, from the Bidens – Thanksgiving greetings. pic.twitter.com/r0mhQtQS69 November 25, 2021 — President Biden (@POTUS) According to recent polls, the president’s and past president’s Thanksgiving remarks are timely. This is a condensed version of the information.