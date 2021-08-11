In his resignation speech, Andrew Cuomo says to his adult daughters, “Your Dad made mistakes.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, who has been dogged by sexual harassment charges and a devastating report from the state attorney general’s office, resigned Tuesday, insisting that he has never sexually mistreated anybody.

Cuomo, 63, denied any inappropriate sexual behavior against women during his resignation speech, but said he would leave to avoid months of turmoil in the state as a result of the “politically motivated” onslaught on him.

“I want them to know, from the bottom of my heart: I never did, and I never would, intentionally disrespect a woman or treat a woman differently than I would want them treated,” the three-term Democratic governor told his three adult daughters. Your father committed blunders. He also expressed regret. And he grew as a result of that. And it is the essence of life.”

The resignation, which came as the Legislature was building momentum to impeach Cuomo, will take effect in two weeks. Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, according to the attorney general’s inquiry, and illegally retaliated against one who made her claims public.

Cuomo stated, “The greatest way I can contribute right now is if I step away and let government do what it does best.”

Investigators said he kissed women inappropriately, groped their breasts or buttocks, or otherwise inappropriately touched them, made insinuating remarks about their appearances and sex life, and created a work climate “rife with fear and intimidation.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat from Buffalo and a former member of Congress, will become the state’s 57th governor and the first woman to hold the position.

Not only did the #MeToo controversy end a career, but it also ended a dynasty: Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo, served as governor of New York in the 1980s and 1990s, and the younger Cuomo was frequently discussed as a possible presidential candidate, a position his father notably considered. Cuomo was planned to seek for reelection in 2022 as the controversy grew.

Cuomo is still facing criminal accusations, with a number of prosecutors across the state looking into his case.

The litany of allegations that led to the governor’s demise began to emerge in press stories in December of last year and continued for months.

