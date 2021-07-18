In his handling of the pandemic, Biden receives 66 percent approval from Americans, according to a poll.

A new survey finds that a majority of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll, 26% of Americans feel Biden is doing a “very good” job of managing the pandemic, while 40% believe he is doing a “somewhat good” job. Only 34% of people disapprove of Biden’s COVID-19 reaction, with 18% calling it “extremely terrible.”

People claim that the country as a whole is currently doing a better job of controlling the coronavirus than it was in January of this year. The results of polling on the matter in January and July were polar opposites. Compared to 35% in January, 64 percent of Americans now say the fight against the virus is going well.

According to the poll, 52 percent of Americans are optimistic about the future year, while 40 percent are concerned.

According to the July poll, the Biden administration is centering its pandemic response on getting a majority of eligible Americans vaccinated, although many have reservations.

Just over half of those polled say the president is focusing on vaccinations in the appropriate way. Some 35% believe the focus is too strong, while only 13% want to see more of a push. Most Republicans (57 percent) feel that the president is putting too much pressure on them to get the shot.

Seventy percent of those polled have received or plan to receive the vaccine, while 19 percent do not intend to receive it and 11 percent are still undecided. Nearly 75% of those opposed to the vaccine indicated they would refuse to get the shot even if their doctor recommended it.

84 percent of Democrats, 62 percent of Republicans, and 67 percent of Independents are among the vaccinated.

According to the research, only half of those under 30 are vaccinated, which is the generation targeted by Biden’s recent measures.

According to the poll, there are several reasons for people’s apprehension about obtaining the vaccine. Half of those who indicated they wouldn’t get vaccinated said they didn’t trust the government, 45 percent said they didn’t trust science, and 53 percent said they were concerned about the potential negative effects. This is a condensed version of the information.