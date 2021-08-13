In his fight with Florida schools over the mask mandate, Ron DeSantis has backed down.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has backed down in the debate over his order prohibiting schools from requiring students to wear masks.

The Republican congressman signed an executive order on July 30 that “ensures parents’ freedom to choose” whether their child wears a mask. However, as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Florida, two districts—Alachua and Broward counties—have disregarded the law and made masks required in school unless the child can present a doctor’s certificate.

The governor’s office responded by stating that the state’s Board of Education may decide to withhold the superintendent’s or school board members’ salary.

On Friday, however, the governor’s office changed its stance, admitting that the state had no authority over local employee pay.

If the state follows through on financial sanctions against their district, a DeSantis spokesperson called on “activists, anti-science school board members” to dock their own paychecks.

In an email to the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times, Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary, wrote, “Those officials should own their decision—and that means owning the consequences of their decisions rather than demanding students, teachers, and school staff foot the bill for their potential grandstanding.”

This website has reached out to DeSantis’ office for more information.

A Leon County court will hear a complaint filed by parents from various Florida counties challenging the governor’s decree on Friday. The lawsuit accuses DeSantis of abusing his power, claiming that his regulation violates state constitutions and puts schools in jeopardy. Schools have the authority to manage, control, and oversee classes inside their districts, according to the lawsuit. Other school districts and parents have filed lawsuits against the governor as well.

On Monday, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran wrote to the Alachua and Broward school districts, threatening financial penalties unless they changed their masking policy. Corcoran claimed that their doctor’s note opt-out clause, which follows CDC recommendations, was “inconsistent” with state standards and threatened to penalize officials’ salaries.

According to the Miami Herald, if the penalties are applied, Alachua County Public Schools will lose $300,000 from its $537 million school-year budget for 2021-22. According to the publication, the $2.6 billion budget for Broward County Public Schools would be cut by $700,000.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association announced on Thursday that approximately 4.3 million children are returning to school. This is a condensed version of the information.