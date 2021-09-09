In his COVID-19 address, Biden blasts conspiracy theorists, ‘Bullies’ DeSantis, and Abbott.

President Joe Biden chastised conspiracy theorists pushing phony remedies during a speech announcing his administration’s six-point plan to combat COVID-19 on Thursday.

Biden also chastised Republican governors like as Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’ Greg Abbott for threatening schools that enforce student mask mandates.

In a speech to pro-mandate school leaders, Biden said, “My proposal also takes on elected officials and states that are undercutting you and your life-saving acts.”

“Right now, local school administrators are attempting to keep children safe in the midst of a pandemic, while their governor starts a fight with them, threatening their wages and employment. “Let’s talk about bullying in schools,” joked the president.

“If these governors refuse to assist…

He went on to say, “I’ll utilize my powers as president to get them out of the way.”

The Department of Education has already launched legal action against such jurisdictions, according to Biden. He further stated that any teacher or school official whose income is withheld for “doing the right thing” will have it fully returned by the federal government.

“I guarantee you, I’ll be there for you,” Biden stated.

Biden also indicated that his government will make monoclonal antibody therapy more widely available. “New treatments suggested by genuine doctors, not conspiracy theorists,” Biden said.