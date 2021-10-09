In his Columbus Day message, Biden acknowledges Indigenous peoples’ “painful wrongs and atrocities.”

In his proclamation of the Columbus Day celebration, which falls on Monday, October 11, President Joe Biden noted the “atrocities” faced by indigenous people.

Biden lauded Italian-Americans who followed Columbus’s route and their “enduring contributions” to the United States in his address. He did, however, mention the “sad history of wrongs and crimes” perpetrated by western explorers on indigenous and tribal peoples.

The proclamation stated, “It is a mark of our strength as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these humiliating episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, bring them to light, and do everything we can to address them.”

For Native Americans, Columbus’ arrival ushered in a “wave of disaster,” including violence, displacement, and assimilation, according to Biden.

“On this day, we recommit ourselves to investing in Native communities, respecting our solemn and sacred obligations to Tribal sovereignty, and building a brighter future centered on dignity, respect, justice, and opportunity for all,” the president wrote.

Biden also made the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Friday, which will be observed on October 11. Biden stated that the country must never forget the “horror” that these communities have experienced.

According to the proclamation, the federal government has a “solemn commitment to lift up and invest in the future of Indigenous peoples, as well as allow Tribal Nations to govern their own communities and make their own decisions.”

Biden’s stance contrasts with that of former President Donald Trump, who in 2020 slammed “radical radicals” who he claimed were attempting to delegitimize Columbus’ legacy.

In his most recent statement, Trump stated, “We must not give in to their techniques or acquiesce to such a gloomy perspective of our history.” “We must educate future generations about our illustrious past, beginning with the preservation of monuments to our brave heroes such as Columbus.” Indigenous Peoples’ Day is being observed by a rising number of municipal governments in addition to or instead of Columbus Day. The holiday is currently observed in more than a dozen states.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey signed an executive order earlier this month designating Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day in the city. Boston’s common history, according to Janey, is “tainted by colonial violence and systemic discrimination.” The signature of the order was hampered by. This is a condensed version of the information.