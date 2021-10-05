In his campaign for governor against Abbott, Beto O’Rourke hopes that this time will be different.

With indications that Beto O’Rourke plans to run against Governor Greg Abbott in 2022, Democrats in Texas and across the country are wondering if this will be his third attempt at winning a major election, following his two prior high-profile losses.

Senator Ted Cruz sweated out the campaign in 2018, with O’Rourke winning by by 2.5 points. However, despite efforts to inject comparable vigor into his 2020 presidential campaign, he was unable to attract the attention of voters.

If he decides to run, the former El Paso congressman will be up against an incumbent governor with a $55 million war chest in a staunchly Republican state that has voted Republican since 1980.

However, there are indications that Texas has changed since O’Rourke last ran for governor in 2018.

Last month, the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas released a poll that revealed 52 percent of voters believe the state is on the wrong track, the biggest unfavorable finding in the poll’s history.

Since 2020, Texas has faced a slew of challenges, including a spike in pandemic mortality in the summer and early fall — as Abbott blocked mask and vaccine mandates — as well as power grid and infrastructure problems last winter.

Abbott’s leadership was also criticized in a Quinnipiac survey released last week, with 51 percent saying he should not be reelection. However, 50 percent of voters said they didn’t think O’Rourke would make a good governor, while 49 percent said the same about actor Matthew McConaughey, who has indicated he is “considering” a run.

Democrats who spoke with This website believe O’Rourke can win because he now has hard data that he didn’t have previously. He knows, for example, which counties he did well in and which he needs to improve on. This type of data will be critical, especially if O’Rourke decides to visit every county in Texas again, as he did four years ago.

They also feel that a cocktail of demographic shifts and Republican-enacted policies could be the cure for his political fortunes, resulting in a game-changing victory.

One of the organizations aiming to improve the environment. This is a condensed version of the information.