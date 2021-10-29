In High-Stakes Virginia, the First Black Woman GOP Lt. Governor Nominee Crusades.

Winsome Sears knows exactly what she’s doing. She feels that black Virginians like her are more conservative than people realize, and that a Democratic Party that ignores them irritates them even more. She hopes that with just the proper amount of righteous indignation, she will be able to entice them to join her in the Republican promised land. The Republican nominee for lieutenant governor is Sears.

She told Zenger, “The Democrats have succeeded in instilling dread in individuals who look like me.” “Just because I’m a Republican, I’ve had white leftists talk down to me – talk down to me, as if I didn’t exist.” “How dare you, I mean? Who informed you you could communicate with me in that manner? For the simple reason that I’m not the appropriate kind of black? Is this the how it works?” Developers who gentrify urban blocks and drive Black Virginians out of their homes frequently collaborate with liberal politicians, she claims: “I believe we must recognize that the majority of the places they’re discussing gentrification are ruled by Democrats. They’re led by a Democrat. So here we are once more. We’re talking about the idea that Republicans are racists and Democrats are more concerned with your well-being.” Sears, a Jamaican immigrant who joined the US Marines at the age of 18, believes that Black voters should stand shoulder to shoulder with Republicans when it comes to defending gun owners, particularly armed women in metropolitan areas. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do. ‘You can’t have guns,’ say these Black women. No, I don’t believe so “Sears stated. “What do I do while I’m waiting for the cops to arrive? What can I do to safeguard myself? I’m not familiar with karate.” She stated the Black community in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region shaped her views on firearms, not her time in the military. “Do you realize that the earliest gun confiscation laws targeted African-Americans? … We were the ones who couldn’t immediately own guns, despite our ability to do so under the Second Amendment “she stated “As a result, we’re not going to get rid of it.” In June, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund made news by endorsing Sears and attorney general candidate Jason Miyares, but not Republican candidates for governor Glenn Youngkin. This is a condensed version of the information.