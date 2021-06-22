In her new home, a woman discovers an outline of a ‘dead body’ under the carpet.

When one woman first moved into her new home, she discovered the imprint of a “dead body” beneath the carpeting. The outline was almost universally agreed to be a hoax devised by the previous occupants or whoever put the carpet. Other finds revealed at the crime scene, on the other hand, startled and perplexed the internet.

On June 10, TikTok user @DontBeAnAshHole posted a video of the outline on her page. The post has received over 5 million views and hundreds of comments in the last several weeks.

“I wasn’t disturbed knowing someone died in my new house,” she says on TikTok, “but image my surprise when I broke up the floor and found this.” She then displays the torn-up carpet with the outline, along with a date—likely the claimed crime date—and a case number. In black marker, the contour, case number, and date were all drawn/written.

“OK, but this is kind of creepy,” she continues, holding up a photo of the body outline next to a massive, body-shaped stain on the hardwood floors. To add to the chill factor, she put the TikTok to music from “Amityville Horror.”

Most people weren’t bothered by the outline drawn in marker. “Whoever installed the carpet drew that to freak out whoever removed the carpet,” said one commenter. “We did this to our old house before we put laminate down. It’s a joke.”

“Y’all are gullible,” commented another. “That’s not even the right proportions of a human body.”

But many still had their concerns. One woman named Jordyn Everett was quick to give the woman advice in dealing with the much larger, and arguably much scarier, stain seen on the hardwood floor. “Pour peroxide on the stain,” she said. “If it bubbles, it’s blood. If it is, you need to get that out of your house!”

“Blood pathogens are very dangerous,” she continued in a separate comment. “Especially if you don’t treat them right away.

