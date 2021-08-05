In her ‘fabulous’ Upper East Side apartment, a New Yorker reveals a kitchen design fail.

A New Yorker has disclosed all of the design problems in her Upper East Side property, which she playfully refers to as “amazing.”

Taryn Smith said that a house tour would take her “.03 seconds,” as she posted a video to TikTok demonstrating her odd kitchen arrangement.

Smith, who is pursuing a master’s degree, posted a video on the website with the caption: “My fabulous life on the Upper East Side newyorkcity.”

“What it’s like to live on the wonderful Upper East Side when you’re not a squillionaire,” she said as she filmed her kitchen. Do you prefer having a lot of cabinet space? Neither do I. I’ve never been able to unlock this in my life.”

She records her oven, which has been placed inconveniently in front of a large cupboard, preventing her from opening it.

Next, she goes to the bathroom and says, “In a hurry?” while the water is running. Don’t shower; it’ll take at least 15 minutes for the water to warm up to lukewarm.”

“See that restaurant?” she jokes as she sits at a window looking out. I’m afraid I won’t be able to afford it. What is the name of that restaurant? I’m afraid I won’t be able to afford it. Last Saturday, that establishment shooed me out like a stray cat. I can’t do it because I can’t afford it.”

Since Saturday, Smith’s video, which can be watched here, has received more than 7.5 million views.

Many individuals expressed sympathy for her predicament, while others offered suggestions on how she may acquire entry to the cabinet.

“Just pull the hinges off,” Candace recommended. At the very least, you’d have storage.”

“What’s in the cabinet that won’t open?” Chris had inquired.

“And all for the price of $3,000 a month,” Nicole Axelrod joked.

“The water,” Heidi Joline said. This is really true! I turn mine on, go make tea, lay out my clothing, put contacts in, sip tea, and possibly straighten my clothes all before the water heats up.”

“That first door would drive me completely insane,” Santara acknowledged.

Smith's video was set to the theme song from the hit comedy Sex And The City, in which the four main characters—Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Samantha Jones, and Charlotte York—live in luxury.